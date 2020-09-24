Meghna floods low-lying areas in Bhola, Laxmipur



Monpura, Bhola. photo: observer

MONPURA, BHOLA: Caused by upstream tide and off-moon impact, the Meghna River has swelled again, inundating low-lying areas and Aman paddy lands in four villages under Monpura Upazila of the district.

The Meghna River was flowing 19 cm above the danger mark on Sunday last, said sources at Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

Thousands of people, who have been marooned, are suffering much.

Official sources said low-lying areas and Aman fields in Kalatalir Char and Char Nizam, which are isolated and not protected by embankment, have gone under water.

Two-time tide in 24 hours is marooning the people of these areas.

A visit found low-lying areas of Daserhaat, Sonar Char, Char Jatin and Char Gyan villages in Hazirhat Union of the upazila submerged by two to three feet tidal water. The Aman fields were under water, and thousands of people in these four villages were marooned.

Executive Engineer of BWDB's Division-2 Hasan Mahmud said the low-lying areas have been flooded as the Meghna was flowing over danger mark. On Saturday afternoon, it was flowing 54 cm above the danger level.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Unusual tide from the Meghna River has inundated low-lying areas of 11 unions in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district.

Caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the water level in the Meghna rose by three to four feet than the normal level.

As a result, several thousand people in these localities have been marooned, and thousands of hectares of croplands went under water.

Locals said, the water started swelling since Saturday, and it crossed the normal level on Monday morning.

The flood-hit low-lying unions are Char Kalkini, Saheberhaat, Char Lawrence, Char Folkon, and Patarirhaat in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Alexander, Char Algi, Char Ramiz, Borokheri, Char Gazi, and Char Abdullah in Ramgati Upazila.

The strong tidal current broke the embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board and easily flooded the unions, said locals.

Chairman of Patarirhat Union Parishad (UP) in Kamalnagar Upazila Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Razu said the tidal surge flooded Ludhua Folkon and Dakkhin Char Folkon areas of his union. The local farmers are apprehending losses due to the submergence of Aush and Aman paddy fields.

Chairman of Char Abdullah UP in Ramgati Upazila Kamal Uddin said, almost all the areas of his union are under water. Due to the deluge, traders of Chairman Bazaar and Janata Bazaar are suffering much.

Chairman of Alexander UP Professor Anwar Hossen and that of Char Gazi UP Tawhidul Islam Sumon have also confirmed the flooding of their unions.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Mobarak Hossen and Ramgati UNO Md Abdul Momin said they got the information about the submergence of the low-lying areas.

In this connection, they are maintaining round the clock contact with local public representatives, they added.















Impacted by upstream tide and off-moon, the Meghna River has flooded low-lying areas in two districts- Bhola and Laxmipur.MONPURA, BHOLA: Caused by upstream tide and off-moon impact, the Meghna River has swelled again, inundating low-lying areas and Aman paddy lands in four villages under Monpura Upazila of the district.The Meghna River was flowing 19 cm above the danger mark on Sunday last, said sources at Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).Thousands of people, who have been marooned, are suffering much.Official sources said low-lying areas and Aman fields in Kalatalir Char and Char Nizam, which are isolated and not protected by embankment, have gone under water.Two-time tide in 24 hours is marooning the people of these areas.A visit found low-lying areas of Daserhaat, Sonar Char, Char Jatin and Char Gyan villages in Hazirhat Union of the upazila submerged by two to three feet tidal water. The Aman fields were under water, and thousands of people in these four villages were marooned.Executive Engineer of BWDB's Division-2 Hasan Mahmud said the low-lying areas have been flooded as the Meghna was flowing over danger mark. On Saturday afternoon, it was flowing 54 cm above the danger level.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Unusual tide from the Meghna River has inundated low-lying areas of 11 unions in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district.Caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the water level in the Meghna rose by three to four feet than the normal level.As a result, several thousand people in these localities have been marooned, and thousands of hectares of croplands went under water.Locals said, the water started swelling since Saturday, and it crossed the normal level on Monday morning.The flood-hit low-lying unions are Char Kalkini, Saheberhaat, Char Lawrence, Char Folkon, and Patarirhaat in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Alexander, Char Algi, Char Ramiz, Borokheri, Char Gazi, and Char Abdullah in Ramgati Upazila.The strong tidal current broke the embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board and easily flooded the unions, said locals.Chairman of Patarirhat Union Parishad (UP) in Kamalnagar Upazila Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Razu said the tidal surge flooded Ludhua Folkon and Dakkhin Char Folkon areas of his union. The local farmers are apprehending losses due to the submergence of Aush and Aman paddy fields.Chairman of Char Abdullah UP in Ramgati Upazila Kamal Uddin said, almost all the areas of his union are under water. Due to the deluge, traders of Chairman Bazaar and Janata Bazaar are suffering much.Chairman of Alexander UP Professor Anwar Hossen and that of Char Gazi UP Tawhidul Islam Sumon have also confirmed the flooding of their unions.Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Mobarak Hossen and Ramgati UNO Md Abdul Momin said they got the information about the submergence of the low-lying areas.In this connection, they are maintaining round the clock contact with local public representatives, they added.