Addl SP Azizur Rahman Chy dies of C-19





Chowdhury was serving the special branch of Bangladesh Police. He was also associated with a book, "Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman".

Chowdhury breathed his last at the Mugda General Hospital in the capital around 12.15 pm Saturday, police said in a statement.

Chowdhury joined the Bangladesh Police in 1982 and was deployed to the special branch in 2002. He voluntarily retired in 2019.









Later the government appointed him on contract for his special expertise in the preparation of secret documents.

Aziz was born on May 1, 1959 in Moulvibazar. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He will be buried in his village, according to the statement.

