Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:04 PM
JP picks candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-elections

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Jatiya Party on Saturday nominated Mir Abdus Sabur Asud and Kazi Golam Kabir to contest in the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections.
Asud is a presidium member of JP while Kabir is the president of Raninagar upazila unit of Jatiya Party.
JP Nomination Board, with its chairman GM Quader in the chair, selected the two candidates after taking interviews of prospective candidates for the two constituencies.
Earlier on September 7, Awami League nominated Monirul Islam Monu for Dhaka-5 and picked Mohammad Anawar Hossain Helal for Naogaon -6.
The by-elections to two parliamentary constituencies -- Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 -- will be held on October 17, according to a schedule declared by the Election Commission on September 3.
As per the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is September 17, the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is September 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 27.
The by-elections will be held from 9:00am to 5:00pm through electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.
The Dhaka-5 seat fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6 while the Nagaon-6 constituency became vacant after the demise of ruling party lawmaker Israfil Alam on July 27.
The Election Commission has a legal obligation to arrange a parliamentary by-election within 90 days of the constituency concerned falling vacant.
While selecting the party's candidates for the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections, GM Quader said Jatiya Party will be in the polls with all its might.   -Agencies


