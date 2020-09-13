AL deeply rooted in soil, not a house of cards: Quader





Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a representatives' conference of Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at the institute at Kakrail in the capital on Saturday.

He joined the conference through a videoconferencing from his official residence on the parliament premises.

About the remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the power of AL will be ruined like a house of cards, he said Awami League is not a house of cards that it would get destroyed in a tap.

He said AL remains in the hearts of people as it led every democratic movement, struggle, achievement and progress of the nation as well.

The AL general secretary said his party stayed beside the people in their well and woe throughout the last seven decades since its inception.

The country's most glorious achievement, the great independence, was attained under the leadership of AL, he said, adding that those, who think that AL's position is as like as a house of cards, are living in a fool's paradise.

Pointing to the engineers, the minister urged the engineers to play a significant role to implement the government's mega projects in attaining the goal of building a prosperous Bangladesh by 2041.

He expressed his optimism that the engineers would take ahead the development programmes of the government with their merit and sincere efforts side by side with remaining alert against any kind of corruption, irregularity and wastage of public money.

According to experts, the minister said, Bangladesh may witness the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the upcoming winter so that everyone should adopt cautionary measures from now and wear facemask.

IDEB President AKMA Hamid presided over the function while its General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman also spoke.















