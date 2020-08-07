Video
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:03 AM
Three die from snakebite

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Three persons died from separate snakebite incidents in three districts- Barishal, Laxmipur and Naogaon, in three days.
BARISHAL: An old woman died from snakebite at Rakudia Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Rahima Begum, 65, was the wife of late Motaleb Hawlader of the village.  Family members said Rahima was sleeping in her room. On Wednesday early morning, a venomous snake bit her, leaving her dead on the spot.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A young man died from snakebite in Dakkhin Char Kadira Chawk Bazaar area under Char Kadira Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Akbar Hossen, 27, was the son of Noor Mohammad of the area.
Confirming the incident, local Union Parishad Member Harunur Rashid Jinnah Bhuiyan said, the young man was sowing Aman paddy seedlings in a field near his house at noon. At that time, a venomous snake bit him, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where he was declared dead.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A woman died from snakebite at Biharinagar Village under Umar Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district early Saturday. Deceased Selina Akhter, 25, was the wife of Shariful Islam of the village, and the mother of one son and one daughter.
Sources said after taking supper, the woman had slept on the floor of her house. At anytime of early Saturday a venomous snake bit on her forehead, leaving her seriously ill.
On Saturday morning, she was rushed to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital first. Later, she died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital under treatment on the same day.










