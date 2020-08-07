Video
Thousands of poor people live on lily business in Gopalganj

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Mozammel Hossain Munna

GOPALGANJ, Aug 6: Commercial lifting of water lily is going on in full swing in different beels (marshes) of the district.
Several thousands of needy people are living on lily trading in the district; more than 100 beels have been their every day fields for collecting lily tubes; in this rainy season, the beels have grown full of lily creepers with blooming flowers in green and white.
Water lily flower is the national flower of Bangladesh. The lily tubes are popular vegetables to people in this region.  
Lilies have grown up naturally in different beels including Singa beel and Chandar beel of Kashiani-Muksudpur, Joariar Beel and Kandir Beel of Kotalipara-Tungipara.
In the rainy season, farmers remain work-free in the localities. Men and women of different ages get to lily lifting at the time. During this rainy season, they have started lily business making it their off-time living means.
In the morning, they go to beels on boats and make rounding for lifting lilies; the daily lifted volumes of lilies is 100 to 400 steaks comprising ten pieces each; in the noon, the wholesalers come to purchase. Each of them earns Tk 300-400 a day.
The wholesalers bring the purchased lilies to different haats and bazaars of neighbouring districts including Gopalganj Sadar for selling.
Depending on the lily commerce, many haat and bazaars have grown up in different areas including Gandiashur and Saatparh at Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, Singa and Hatiara at Kashiani Upazila and Ramnagar,  Kaliganj and Bhongarhaat at Kotalipara Upazila.
A lily trader of Singa Village at Kashiani Upazila Buddhanath Biswas said, "In the rainy season, lilies grow in abundance in our beels. At this time, it does not crop in our locality. So, I collect lilies in Singa Beel starting from dawn to 10am. And, I get an earning of Tk 250-300."
"It is the rainy season earning means for many in our locality, and we live on this earning," he added.
Nasiman drivers Monisankar Mondol and Bikash Biswas of the same village said, every day they bring lilies loaded in 2-3 Nasimans to Mollahat Bazar in Bagerhat and Noragati Bazar in Narail; traders in these areas purchase lilies from them, and they also sell these in the same markets.
They said their daily earnings stand thousand taka. This lily tripping business will continue for four months.  
Lily wholesalers Shariful Islam, Anis Molla and Manuj Mallik said, collecting lilies from people in Saatparh, Singa and Hatiara, they sell those at wholesale rates in different markets including Gopalganj Sadar town; and, they get good profit,
Amid corona, the profit margin has been a little poor; yet the demand for lily is on the rise, they added.
Deputy Director of District Agriculture Extension Department Arbind Kumar Ray said, lily is the most popular natural vegetable to people in this region; since remote past, they have been consuming it as vegetable; it is nutritious containing iodine and iron other than water.
In addition, he further said, many poor people are managing livelihood from trading lilies.
Meeting the local demand, lilies are being brought to other parts of the country, he pointed out adding many are running their families well on lily business.


Thousands of poor people live on lily business in Gopalganj
