Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:03 AM
Baby found dead in Bogura

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug 6: Police recovered a baby girl's body from a dustbin near Seujgari water tank in the district town on Wednesday noon.
Sub-Inspector of Stadium police outpost in the town Jahangir Alam said after getting a phone call in 999, they rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station Humayun Rashid said, as per the video footage from local CCTV cameras, two unknown motorcyclists dumped the body there and went away.
After an autopsy at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue, the body was buried by local Anjuman Mufidul Islam.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.


