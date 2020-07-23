Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:35 AM
Climate Vulnerable Forum picks Saima Wazed as Thematic Ambassador

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) has chosen Saima Wazed Hossain as a Thematic Ambassador under the thematic domain of 'Vulnerability'.
Saima is the Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Autism of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, and an accomplished speaker and author.
CVF also made Speaker and former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Philippines Loren Legarda and Lead Climate Change Specialist of DR of Congo Tosi Mpanu-Mpanu as its "Thematic Ambassadors" under three other thematic domains respectively-Ambition, Parliament and Renewable Energy, a Foreign Ministry press release said on Wednesday.
On behalf of the Bangladesh Presidency and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen invited them to take the roles, it added.
"As CVF thematic ambassadors, they will endeavor to create global public campaign and mobilize different stakeholders, groups and voices to raise global awareness on climate vulnerabilities, especially to pursue countries to keep the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5 degree centigrade alive," the release said.
After assuming the Presidency of CVF and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers, Bangladesh has decided to engage six thematic Ambassadors to help strengthen its networking and engagement with key actors throughout the world in six identified core areas of ambition, culture, finance, parliaments, renewable energy and vulnerability.
Saima Wazed, Mohamed Nasheed, Loren Legarda and Tosi Mpanu-Mpanu are highly regarded in their respective domains. Two more Thematic Ambassadors for culture and finance will also be appointed from Marshall Islands and Costa Rica.


