The Met Office has forecast rain for the next 24 hours because of the monsoon and asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal 3.

In a warning message on Wednesday morning, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka. -UNB