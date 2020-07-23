50,000 Ctg slum dwellers at risk of landslides in 33 risky hills





According to the local administration, there are some 33 risky hills in Chattogram that might collapse after a heavy rainfall. Of them 17 hills are within the jurisdiction of the metropolitan city while the rest 16 hills are in Fouzderhat and Sitakunda.

The sources said, more than 50,000 poor people live in the slums established by a gang of local gangsters and influential persons illegally.

During the rainy season, the local administration usually takes step to remove them to safer places apprehending hill slides following a heavy shower.

This week also, the Chattogram district administration took steps to remove the people to safer places.

In this connection, the district administration had already set up 19 shelter centres for the slum people.

Since Tuesday, the administration has been miking a request to people to take shelter in the government centres.

The Chattogram district administration has engaged six magistrates to evacuate the slum dwellers to the shelter centres.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Magistrate Tauhidul Islam said, "We have been miking since Tuesday asking the slum people to take shelter in our centres specially set up for them during the rainy season apprehending the danger of hill slides."

But nobody turned up to the shelters set up by the administration. The administration sources said that the slum people preferred relatives houses to shelter centres.

Some 200 hills in and around the port city have already been levelled to the ground to build structures in those areas illegally. A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills since a long time in connivance with the police and influential locals. They have been constructing several structures in those hills and renting it out to the poor people.

Nearly 200 people were killed in hill slides on June 13 in 2017 five Southeastern districts, including Rangamati, Banderban, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram districts.

The worst ever landslide occurred in June 11 in 2007, in which more than 127 people were killed. 11 persons were killed in 2008, 15 were killed in 2009 and 2010, 17 were killed in 2011, 23 were killed in 2012 and 5 were killed in 2013.

The worst affect areas due to unabated hill cutting are Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic areas.















