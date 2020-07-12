Eight killed in road mishaps in seven districts





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A woman was killed, and at least 20 other people were injured in a road accident in Pipulia area under Nagori Union in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Dina Naznin, 40, wife of Korban Ali of Kholapara Village under Bahadursadi Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain said two buses were collided head-on in Pipulia area on the Kaligaj-Tongi Road at around 7:30am, leaving Dina Naznin dead on the spot and at least 20 passengers injured.

Being informed, police and local fire service station members rushed in and rescued the injured, the SI added.

CUMILLA: A man and his wife have been killed and four others injured after a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kalikapur area on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 70, a resident of Kotna Village under Fatehabad Union in the upazila, and his wife Zobeda Khatun, 55.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debidwar PS Jahirul Anwar said a goods-laden truck hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Kalikapur area at night, leaving the couple dead on the spot and four other passengers injured.

The injured were admitted to Comilla Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A madrasa student was killed when a bus hit a motorcycle in Ghior Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mahin Khan, 19, was the son of late Abu Bakr Khan Majnu, a resident of Panchuria Village in the upazila.

He was a student of a Hafijia madrasa in Dhaka and came to the village after closure of the madrasa following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Borongail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Basudeb Sinha said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying Mahin in Dhulandi area at around 11am, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital and then, shifted to Enam Medical College Hospital at Savar in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at the Incentive Care Unit of the hospital in the evening while undergoing treatment, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: A person was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Alimganj area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway in Paba Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kawsa Ali, 22, son of Abdul Bari of Kashiadanga area in the metropolis. He was a trolley driver.

Injured Moin, 25, and Nazim, 28, residents of the same area, were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Damkura PS OC Mazharul Islam said a bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit a brick-lade trolley in Alimganj area in the morning, leaving its driver dead on the spot and two labourers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the bus, and its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Chalkpara area under Biprobelghoria Union in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Johny, son of Mojibur Rahman of Laxmikole Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a bamboo-laden trolley was going towards Madhnagar area from Senbhag Laxmikole Village.

At one stage, the trolley fell into a roadside ditch after its driver lost his control over steering, leaving its helper dead on the spot.

Naldanga PS SI Akkas Ali confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A tribal man was killed when a truck ran over him in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shiblal Hasda, 50, a resident of Kathalpara Koraibon Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said the accident took place in Khoyergano area when Shiblal was returning home from his brother's house. He died on the spot.

However, police seized the truck with its driver.

Nawabganj PS SI Ashok Kumar Chouhan confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A woman was killed and her son injured in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Selina Akhter, 35, wife of Mozaffar Rahman of Kharampur Village under Umar Union. She worked as an assistant in Polashbari Land Office of the upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place in front of Fatehpur Chalkbadan Government Primary School on the Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Regional Highway in the afternoon while Selina was returning home from the office with her son riding by motorcycle. To save a goat, Selina's son lost his control over steering and fell on the road, leaving the duo injured.

Later, locals rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Selina died at around 9:30pm.















