Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:07 AM
Human chain seeks justice for Ajar murder

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, July 11: A human chain was formed in Bonogram Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday, demanding punishment for the killers of a resident Ajar Fakir.
Over 100 residents of Bonogram Village formed an hour-long human chain on the road at Banogram Bazar at around 11 am.
Ajar's elder brothers Insan Fakir and Jafar Fakir spoke in the human chain demanding punishment of the killers.  On April 13, two rival groups clashed in the village that left Ajar Fakir dead.


