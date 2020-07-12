Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dhamoirhat on Friday.

Deceased Salma Khatun, 36, was the wife of Rezuan Hossain of Balarampur Haldipara Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother-in-law Sazeda Begum Salma locked into an altercation with her husband over family matter on Thursday night. As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her own room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the deceased's husband went into hiding.

RAJSHAHI: A female police constable allegedly committed suicide by taking pesticides in the district on Friday.

Deceased Mita Khatun, 22, daughter of Mansur Ali, was a resident of Kechuatail Village in Paba Upazila. She was posted in Airport PS in the metropolis.

Deceased's Husband Shariful Islam is also a police constable.

Family members said Mita was suffering from heart and kidney diseases for long.

After drinking pesticides on June 30, she was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Mita died at around 5:30pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Airport PS OC Noor Alam Siddiqui confirmed the incident.

An unnatural death case was filed with Rajpara PS in this connection, the OC added.

















Two women including a police constable allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Rajshahi, on Friday.NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dhamoirhat on Friday.Deceased Salma Khatun, 36, was the wife of Rezuan Hossain of Balarampur Haldipara Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.The deceased's mother-in-law Sazeda Begum Salma locked into an altercation with her husband over family matter on Thursday night. As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her own room.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the deceased's husband went into hiding.RAJSHAHI: A female police constable allegedly committed suicide by taking pesticides in the district on Friday.Deceased Mita Khatun, 22, daughter of Mansur Ali, was a resident of Kechuatail Village in Paba Upazila. She was posted in Airport PS in the metropolis.Deceased's Husband Shariful Islam is also a police constable.Family members said Mita was suffering from heart and kidney diseases for long.After drinking pesticides on June 30, she was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Mita died at around 5:30pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.Airport PS OC Noor Alam Siddiqui confirmed the incident.An unnatural death case was filed with Rajpara PS in this connection, the OC added.