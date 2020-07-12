Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:07 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Two women including a police constable allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Rajshahi, on Friday.
NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dhamoirhat on Friday.
Deceased Salma Khatun, 36, was the wife of Rezuan Hossain of Balarampur Haldipara Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's mother-in-law Sazeda Begum Salma locked into an altercation with her husband over family matter on Thursday night. As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her own room.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the deceased's husband went into hiding.    
RAJSHAHI: A female police constable allegedly committed suicide by taking pesticides in the district on Friday.
Deceased Mita Khatun, 22, daughter of Mansur Ali, was a resident of Kechuatail Village in Paba Upazila. She was posted in Airport PS in the metropolis.
Deceased's Husband Shariful Islam is also a police constable.
Family members said Mita was suffering from heart and kidney diseases for long.
After drinking pesticides on June 30, she was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Mita died at around 5:30pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Airport PS OC Noor Alam Siddiqui confirmed the incident.
An unnatural death case was filed with Rajpara PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
New body of Feni Muhuri Lions Club
Scanty rain deluges Dhamoirhat road
Prof Mannan passes away
Minor boy drowns at Fulbari
Two found dead in two districts
Six detained on different charges in four districts
RDA DG dies of corona


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft