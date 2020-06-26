Two die with coronavirus infection, symptoms in two districts





LALMONIRHAT: District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Ferdous Ahmed died of coronavirus on Wednesday night.

He breathed his last at 8:30pm while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, said Special Officer of Supreme Court Md Saifur Rahman.

Justice Ferdous Ahmed, 58, went to Lalmonirhat on June 1 and returned to Dhaka on June 4 after completing his judicial activities. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus and got admitted to CMH.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain expressed deep shock at the death and prayed forgiveness of the departed soul. He extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Besides, Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed deep shock over the judge's death and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Abdus Sattar, 60, was a resident of Haturia Village in the upazila.

Upazila Health Complex sources said Sattar had been suffering from fever, cough and respiratory problems for last couple of days.

He died on way to the health complex at around 2:30pm.

His sample was collected for coronavirus test, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr main Uddin Khan.

















