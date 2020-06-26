Video
Friday, 26 June, 2020
UP member crushed under train at Kahalu

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, June 25: A union parishad (UP) member was crushed under a train in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Hiron Chandra Sarkar, 68, was the member of Malancha UP in the upazila. Bogura GRP Assistant Sub-Inspector Lipi Khatun said Hiron Chandra, a five time elected UP member, was run over by the Dhaka-bound intercity 'Lalmoni Express' at around 1:20pm.
Kahalu Station Master Mahbubur Rahman said Hiron Chandra might have walked along the rail line while talking over mobile phone.


