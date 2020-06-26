Sewing machine distributed among poor women

RANGAMATI, June 25: The CHT Affairs Ministry has distributed sewing machines among poor women in the district for creating employment opportunity for them.

Awami League (AL) Central Committee Member and Lawmaker Dipankar Talukder handed over the sewing machines among the 25 recipients at the district AL office in the town on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, microphones, steel khatiya (dead body carrier) and chairs have been distributed to different educational and religious institutions.







