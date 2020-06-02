Dilurzzaman takes oath as justice



PABNA, June 1: Khondoker Dilurzzaman is the first Pabna-born person who has been promoted as justice after the Liberation War. He took oath as justice on Saturday.He is the son of late Khandoker Habibur Rahman and late Noorjahan Khandoker.He was born in Dharail Village of Haripur Union under Chatmohar Upazila of the district.Justice Dilaruzzaman has started working as Assistant Attorney General in Supreme Court in 2001 and served till 2013 as Deputy Attorney General.The people of Chatmohar Upazila expressed their joy in this connection.