Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:19 AM
Home Countryside

Brick kiln gas damages crops, fruits at Birganj

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
Our Correspondent

BIRGANJ, DINAJPUR, Jun 1: Paddy, mango, lychee and corn plants on 20 acres of land in Birganj Upazila of the district have been badly damaged due to emission of toxic gas from a nearby brick kiln.
Farmers alleged that emission of toxic gas from Maa Bricks has caused a loss worth Taka one crore.
According to a complaint lodged to Birganj Upazila Nirbahi Office, Maa Bricks which is situated adjacent to Depa Bridge under No. 6 Nijapara Union Parishad in the upazila, emitted toxic gas from the on May 21.
Twenty-five farmers in their compliant said the paddies of their lands badly burnt due to emission of toxic gas from the adjacent brickfield.
"It has damaged 20 acres of Boro paddy totally and mango fruits of four-acre orchards rotted; lychee and corn plant were also damaged in Adarsha Village."
Farmers demanded that they want proper compensation from the administration for their huge loss amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmer Md Abdul Quader of Sujalpur Village said he was expecting to harvest his paddy within few days, but toxic burnt this dream.
"Now I do not know what I can do now," he added.
Bricks kiln owner Shamser Ali termed the incident as an unexpected one and said he did not see this type of incident in the last 40 years.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Yeamin Hossain said they are investigating the matter.




"Necessary steps will be taken; and priority will be given to the compensation issue of farmers," the UNO added.


