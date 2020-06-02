Video
Four shops burnt at Muksudpur

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, MUKSUDPUR, June 1: Four shops were gutted in a fire in Balnarayan Bazar under Bahugram Union of Muksudpur Upazila in the district early Monday.
Products worth about Tk 1 crore were destroyed due to this.
The burnt shop owners are: Hayat Khandokar, Mohabbat Khandokar, Sreebas Biswas and Hafizur Kazi.
Locals said fire began from a grocery shop owned by Hayat Khandokar at around 2am, and spread to the nearby shops.
With the help of locals, two units of Muksudpur Fire Service led by Station Master Razib Hossain and Leader Mizanur Rahman were able to control the flame after a hard try.




Affected Shop Owner Hayat Khandokar said someone might have done this to his shop over previous enmity.
Officer-in-Charge of Muksudpur Police Station Abul Kalam Azad said the fire originated from a short circuit.



