

Tourist ship resumes cruise on Ctg-Saint Martin route

Tourists will get all the attractive services from Tk 4,000 to a maximum of Tk 60,000 per person. Bay One has the capacity to take 1,800 tourists in one trip.

Bay One will leave for Saint Martin from Patenga Ghat No. 15 in Chittagong three days (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) a week at 11 pm. After that it will leave St. Martin for Chittagong at 11 am.

Bay One was launched on the Chittagong-Saint Martin route under the supervision of Karnafuli Ship Builders Limited in December 2020. But the operation was halted in March due to the Corona epidemic. However, this time the rent has been risen by 18 percent due to the fuel prices increase.

Managing director of Karnafuli Ship Builders Limited Engineer Abdur Rashid, made the remarks at a press meet on MV Bay-One at the water bus terminal in Patenga on Thursday (November 25) afternoon.

He said that the ship used to consume 25 tons of oil. One day's fuel cost is 21 lakh rupees.

He said that, 'with the help of the government, the Hajj pilgrims could reach Jeddah in just eight days. This will save a lot of money and will not bother the pilgrims on the ship. If our tourist ship increase, many tourists from West Bengal will come.'

We have already proposed to the government to operate tourist ships with the Maldives. If the government agrees, we will launch this service quickly, he added.













