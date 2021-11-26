

BD made Nokia G-Series smartphone launched

Both these sets have been manufactured in a factory in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Kaliakair of Gazipur, Bangladesh. The Price of the G10 is set at Tk. 13,499/- and The G20 is Tk. 14,999/, says a press release.

Vibrant Software (BD) Ltd, a joint venture of UK-based Vibrant Software and Union Group of Bangladesh, has set up the first factory to manufacture world-renowned Nokia smartphones in Bangladesh. The announcement of "Made in Bangladesh" journey of Nokia was officially made at a hotel in the capital city Dhaka.

HMD Global Pan Asia General Manager Ravi Kunwar said: "Today is a memorable day for all of us. The past one and half year have no doubt been challenging, but it also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step. The launch of the Bangladeshi assembled handsets along with introduction of the factory is a milestone in our journey"

The Phones: Nokia's G- series G-series represents a perfect combination of features that will meet your daily needs through straightforward problem-solving technology. Both G10 and G20 has three-day battery life - the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone.

The Nokia G20 is supported by the signature Android promise available on Nokia smartphones. That's three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible and two years of OS updates. The first members join the G-series with signature longevity, improved security thanks to face and side fingerprint unlock and an impressive 6.5" teardrop display with a handy brightness boost.

The Nokia G20 will work as an on-the-go creative studio that fits in the palm of your hand. With a stunning 48MP camera, ample storage and immersive OZO surround audio, you can capture your memorable moments and relive them.

Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera and advanced imaging with AI-enhanced shooting modes, so your memories are perfectly preserved even from tricky low-light settings.





