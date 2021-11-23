Mugda kitchen gas explosion injures 4 critically

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries in a gas explosion at a house in the capital's Mugda area on Monday morning.

The injured-Sudhanshu Boidya, 35, his wife Priyanka Baroi, 32, their son Arup Boidya, 5 and Priyanka's mother Shefali Rani Baroi, 55- were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Shefali's son Polash said, "My sister came to our house on Saturday for her husband's treatment."

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of a five-storey building around 7:00am when a match stick was ignited in the kitchen, he said.

Surgeon SM Ayub Hossain, Resident Physician of the hospital, said the condition of the four is critical.

Priyanks's condition is stated to be very critical as 72 per cent of her body has been burnt.

Ibrahim Khalilullah, a Sub-Inspector of Mugda Police Station, said they suspected that the fire originated after the leaked gas accumulated in the kitchen came in contact with the spark of the matchstick.

Most of the valuables of the house were burnt and windows were shattered, he said.









