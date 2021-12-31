Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

THAKURGAON, Dec 30: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their ongoing movement will not stop until the fall of the current government.
"A warm-up for a movement has begun across the country. This movement won't stop until our chairperson Khaleda Zia is freed and the fall of the current monstrous regime is ensured," he said.
Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said democracy and people's voting rights will not be restored in the country as long as Awami League stays in power. "Let's take a vow from this rally that we won't return home from the streets until we can remove this regime from power and free our leader Khaleda Zia and send her abroad for treatment. Our movement will go on," he said.
Thakurgaon district unit BNP arranged the rally on the premises of the public library in the district town, demanding Khaleda's treatment abroad.
Recalling Khaleda's role in different movements for the restoration of democracy and developing the country, Fakhrul said that leader has been now fighting for life for lack of advanced treatment. "We urged the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment, but it's not paying heed to our call," he deplored. The BNP leader said they have been carrying out a movement across the country for a month demanding Khaleda's treatment abroad. "Movement doesn't mean hartal and blockade.  Thousands of people standing in rallies are loudly demanding Khaleda Zia's release. It's also a strong movement."     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Shunning of President’s dialogue by BNP bad news for democracy: Quader
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspecting troops
Govt taking steps to protect haors: Minister
Teacher sent to Jail
One day BD to manufacture its own aircraft: PM
Feasibility study of CORR up to Sitakunda over, DPP next month
DU, Istanbul Univ sign Cooperation Protocol


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft