Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul

THAKURGAON, Dec 30: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their ongoing movement will not stop until the fall of the current government.

"A warm-up for a movement has begun across the country. This movement won't stop until our chairperson Khaleda Zia is freed and the fall of the current monstrous regime is ensured," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said democracy and people's voting rights will not be restored in the country as long as Awami League stays in power. "Let's take a vow from this rally that we won't return home from the streets until we can remove this regime from power and free our leader Khaleda Zia and send her abroad for treatment. Our movement will go on," he said.

Thakurgaon district unit BNP arranged the rally on the premises of the public library in the district town, demanding Khaleda's treatment abroad.

Recalling Khaleda's role in different movements for the restoration of democracy and developing the country, Fakhrul said that leader has been now fighting for life for lack of advanced treatment. "We urged the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment, but it's not paying heed to our call," he deplored. The BNP leader said they have been carrying out a movement across the country for a month demanding Khaleda's treatment abroad. "Movement doesn't mean hartal and blockade. Thousands of people standing in rallies are loudly demanding Khaleda Zia's release. It's also a strong movement." -UNB