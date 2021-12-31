Govt taking steps to protect haors: Minister

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said that the government is taking and implementing activities under various projects to reduce the damage caused by climate change and protect the haors.

To this end, the people of the haor area are being organized and village conservation teams are being formed.

Aquatic forests have been created in the haor area and conservation activities are underway and wetland sanctuaries have also been established through re-excavation of bill-canals.

Tree saplings have been planted in Hakaluki Haor to protect homes and resources in the haor area from the effects of strong waves, with the aim of constructing a submersible dam and establishing a green fence along the dam. Solar powered irrigation pumps have been installed to provide irrigation facilities to local farmers to mitigate the effects of climate change. Small capital grants have been provided for alternative income generating activities of the people dependent on natural resources. In addition, the family has been provided material assistance directly from the project for alternative income generating work and various training has been provided to enhance their skills.

Environment minister said this while he was speaking as the chief guest at a programme titled 'Climate Change and Our Future: Policymakers Facing Youth' organized by Environment and Haor Development Organization at Dhaka Reporters' Unity's Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on Thursday afternoon.

Responding to another question, the Environment Minister said Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj district and Hakaluki haor in Moulvibazar district have been declared as "ecologically critical areas".

Tanguar Haor was declared as the 2nd Ramsar site in Bangladesh and 1031st in the world on January 20, 2000.

Cutting or extraction of natural forests and vegetation in the area; killing all kinds of prey and wildlife; catching or collecting oysters, corals, turtles and other wildlife; all kinds of activities that destroy the habitat of animals and plants; all works that may destroy / alter the natural properties of land and water; establishment of industries or establishments that pollute the soil, water, air and noise; any activity harmful to fish and other aquatic animals; disposal of sewage and liquid wastes and solid waste of houses, industries and other establishments in river-reservoir-lake-wetlands; extraction of any other mineral resources including stone by mechanical or manual method is prohibited. The Environmental Crisis Areas Management Rules, 2016 have already been issued for the purpose of proper management of these Environmentally Critical Areas. In order to implement the rules, National Committee for Management of Environmentally Critical Areas, District Committee, Upazila Committee, Union Coordination Committee and Village Conservation Team have been formed. The government is implementing the natural resource and environment management activities of the haor through these committees.











