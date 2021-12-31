Teacher sent to Jail

Dr Salauddin Chowdhury, Assistant Professor of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, accused of sexually harassing his student was sent to jail on Thursday.

Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid of Dhaka sent him jail rejecting both remand and bail prayers.

Sub Inspector Md Salam Khan of Ramna Police Station and also investigation officer of the case produced him before the court with a five-day remand prayer.

The IO said in his remand plea, Salauddin had made several inappropriate proposals to the student via Facebook messenger -- starting on September 9 in 2020. When she refused his advances, the teacher threatened to fail her in examinations. When he met her on campus, he asked her to delete the messages and to meet him alone on several occasions. The teacher also threatened her, so he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident. On the other hand, defence lawyer submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that their client was implicated in the case.

Upon hearing both the sides, the court rejected both petitions and sent the accused to Jail.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday arrested Dr Salauddin Chowdhury after the student filed a case against him under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act.







