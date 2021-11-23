Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

20,000 more doctors, nurses to join soon, says Zahid Maleque

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 20,000 more doctors, nurses, medical assistants and technologists will be appointed in the Health sector of the country.  
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Covid-19 pandemic and Congratulations to New Interns Passed FCFS" organized by Bangladesh Society of Medicine at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Monday.
The Health Minister said, "Some 15,000 doctors and 20,000 nurses have been recruited at once, which is unprecedented in the history of the Ministry. More new recruits are coming to this sector. Some 4,000 doctors are in the process of recruitment, another 8,000 new nurses will be recruited."
"The number of appointments made in my time in the Health sector is the highest. Most nurses, doctors have been recruited in my time, most promotions have been granted in my time. If you want proof, look at the statistics," he added.
He said, "If Covid-19 is under control, it is God's mercy and if it is bad, it is the fault of the Health Ministry. God's mercy is needed in everything, but we also have to try. We started tackling the situation from our zero level preparation. Now we have 800 labs earlier we had only one. The capacity to give 20,000 to 50,000 vaccines a day has been developed. A total of 15,000 doctors and 20,000 nurses have been recruited during the pandemic. There are 18,000 Covid-19 beds in the country, however less than one thousand patients are undergoing treatment presently. This means that 95 per cent of the beds are empty. Nine crore people have been administrated the first dose of the vaccine."
Mentioning that development work is going on in the Health sector, the Minister said, "We are constructing eight cancer, kidney and cardiac hospitals in eight divisions for the development of health sector, the work of which has already started. We will digitize the entire Health sector. Once the Health sector is digitalized, there will be many improvements. We have four more new medical universities. Through this, there will be an opportunity to train many more people."
Prof Billal Alam, President of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine, BSMMU VC Sharfuddin Ahmed, the Prime Minister's personal physician Prof ABM Abdullah, Secretary of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine Prof Ahmedul Kabir were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day income tax fair begins at DU
Padma Bridge to be open for public by June next yr
Students, tourists suffer as transport  on strike in Sylhet
Sanitation workers in developing countries unprotected: WaterAid
Police intercept a procession brought out by Narayanganj district BNP
Mugda kitchen gas explosion injures 4 critically
20,000 more doctors, nurses to join soon, says Zahid Maleque
A scene of campaign by a UP election candidate at Pirhati village


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft