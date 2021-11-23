20,000 more doctors, nurses to join soon, says Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 20,000 more doctors, nurses, medical assistants and technologists will be appointed in the Health sector of the country.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Covid-19 pandemic and Congratulations to New Interns Passed FCFS" organized by Bangladesh Society of Medicine at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "Some 15,000 doctors and 20,000 nurses have been recruited at once, which is unprecedented in the history of the Ministry. More new recruits are coming to this sector. Some 4,000 doctors are in the process of recruitment, another 8,000 new nurses will be recruited."

"The number of appointments made in my time in the Health sector is the highest. Most nurses, doctors have been recruited in my time, most promotions have been granted in my time. If you want proof, look at the statistics," he added.

He said, "If Covid-19 is under control, it is God's mercy and if it is bad, it is the fault of the Health Ministry. God's mercy is needed in everything, but we also have to try. We started tackling the situation from our zero level preparation. Now we have 800 labs earlier we had only one. The capacity to give 20,000 to 50,000 vaccines a day has been developed. A total of 15,000 doctors and 20,000 nurses have been recruited during the pandemic. There are 18,000 Covid-19 beds in the country, however less than one thousand patients are undergoing treatment presently. This means that 95 per cent of the beds are empty. Nine crore people have been administrated the first dose of the vaccine."

Mentioning that development work is going on in the Health sector, the Minister said, "We are constructing eight cancer, kidney and cardiac hospitals in eight divisions for the development of health sector, the work of which has already started. We will digitize the entire Health sector. Once the Health sector is digitalized, there will be many improvements. We have four more new medical universities. Through this, there will be an opportunity to train many more people."

Prof Billal Alam, President of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine, BSMMU VC Sharfuddin Ahmed, the Prime Minister's personal physician Prof ABM Abdullah, Secretary of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine Prof Ahmedul Kabir were also present on the occasion.







