Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:36 AM
DU, Istanbul Univ sign Cooperation Protocol

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
DU Correspondent

To introduce Bangla Language Education Course at Istanbul University and promote the culture of Bangladesh, a Cooperation Protocol between the Dhaka University (DU) and Istanbul University of Turkey was signed on Thursday.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md  Akhtaruzzaman and Istanbul University Rector Prof Mahmut Ak singed the Cooperation Protocol on behalf of their respective universities at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom.
Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen, DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Turkey Mosud Mannan and Manager of Istanbul University Language Centre Mehmet Yalcin Yalmaz were present at the virtual signing ceremony. Consul General of Bangladesh in Istanbul Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam conducted the programme.
According to the Cooperation Protocol, Dhaka University and Istanbul University will jointly work to promote Bangla language, literature, art, history and culture. Thanking the Istanbul University authorities for signing the Cooperation Protocol, DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the cultural and historical relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey has been prevailing for a long time.
The friendly ties between the two countries will be further strengthened through this initiative, he hoped.


