Feasibility study of CORR up to Sitakunda over, DPP next month

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 30: The feasibility study of the extension of the existing 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project upto Banshbaria under Sitakunda Upazila has already been completed while the Development Project Proposal (DPP) will be submitted to the Ministry for approval in the next month of January.

Hasan Bin Shams Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer that the existing CORR will be developed as 8-lane road.

Hasan said, 'The proposed CORR will connect Mirsarai Economic Zone to facilitate using Chattogram Port and the Bangabandhu Tunnel by the investors of the economic Zone.'

The length of the CORR would be 35 km from Patenga to Banshbaria.

The construction of 15.2 km long CORR has already been completed from Patenga to Sagarika at a cost of Taka 25 billion.

The same road will be extended to to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila which is 20 km long. The cost has been estimated at Taka 40 billion.

The appointed consultant DPM (Design, Planning and Management) has been preparing the DPP and completed the Feasibility study of the project.

The CORR will link the under-construction Mirsarai Economic Zone.

One Road from Mirsarai Economic Zone will connect it at Banshbaria.

Besides, two Feeder roads will be constructed at Fouzderhat and Banshbaria to link Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The 15.2 km long CORR project had been approved by the CCGP (Cabinet

Committee of Government Purchase) on March in 2016. The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time.

Under the project, a 15.2 kilometre long road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.

The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.

This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surge, an alternative communications for transportation of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka highway.

To save the coastal areas of Halishahar, Patenga to Fouzderhat from the tidal surge, the Ring Road project is being constructed.

Moreover the present traffic congestions in front of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) will be eased following the connections of Ring Road with CEPZ Road.

Besides, heavy cargo laden transport from Chattogram Port towards other destinations can easily use the ring road through feeder road. As a result, the severe traffic congestions in the city will be eased.

The main aim of constructing the outer ring road is to save the people of coastal areas of Chattagram as well as resolve the alarming traffic congestions in the city.

The road will be used as approach road to the Karnaphuli tunnel which will help facilitate the transport of south Chattogram, Teknaf, Bandarban to enter Ctg-Dhaka highway through ring road without entering into the main city.











