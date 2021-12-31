Shunning of President’s dialogue by BNP bad news for democracy: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday termed the nonparticipation of BNP in the President's dialogue with political parties to form a new Election Commission (EC) as bad news for democracy.

He was responding to questions from journalists at the beginning of a meeting with party leaders on the Narayanganj City Corporation election at AL President's political office at Dhanmondi.

Quader said, "BNP will not officially come to the President's dialogue - this is a bad news for the country's democracy. However, donkey drinks water by turning it muddy, like donkey BNP will come to the polls by turning water muddy."

Commenting that the BNP will come to the polls only to question the election, AL General Secretary said the purpose of their participation in the election is to question the election. Because they know that BNP will not be able to win the people's vote for the development of the present government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Their only purpose is to question the election, which is their agenda. Many political parties have proposed in the dialogue to enact law for the formation of the EC. In this regard, Obaidul Quader said, "This time the law could have been passed, but for the ongoing pandemic. The law will be enacted next time. Now there is no time for it at all. The situation is not conducive to legislation."

"The formation of the Search Committee, which is going to happen this time also happened last time. It is not outside the law, not outside the rules, not outside the Constitution," he added.

AL General Secretary expressed hope that AL nominee Selina Hayat Ivy will win the Narayanganj City Corporation election.

He said, "We have won the last two elections in Narayanganj. We are working to win again and we are working towards victory. The scale of public opinion is in favour of our candidate."

"We are working unitedly. To do party politics everybody must obey party decisions. All discords will be resolved," Quader added.

AL Presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsunnahar Champa, Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Central Member Abdul Awal Shamim were present on the occasion.





