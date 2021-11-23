Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Police intercept a procession brought out by Narayanganj district BNP

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Police intercept a procession brought out by Narayanganj district BNP

Police intercept a procession brought out by Narayanganj district BNP

Police intercept a procession brought out by Narayanganj district BNP demanding release and better treatment of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.     photo : Observer






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day income tax fair begins at DU
Padma Bridge to be open for public by June next yr
Students, tourists suffer as transport  on strike in Sylhet
Sanitation workers in developing countries unprotected: WaterAid
Police intercept a procession brought out by Narayanganj district BNP
Mugda kitchen gas explosion injures 4 critically
20,000 more doctors, nurses to join soon, says Zahid Maleque
A scene of campaign by a UP election candidate at Pirhati village


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft