Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:10 AM
BD-UAE Joint Commission discusses bilateral trade

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The fifth session of the Joint Commission (JC) between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held in the capital on Monday discussing a wide range of areas of bilateral relations.
The meeting was co-chaired by Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, minister of state, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE that was held in a face-to-face and virtual format where both the leaders joined virtually.
The meeting was attended by high-level government officials from the concerned ministries and relevant institutions of both countries, said an Economic Relations Division (ERD) press release here.
The two sides reviewed the issues of the various areas of bilateral cooperation and identified a number of fields such as i) Bilateral trade, economic development and commerce, ii) Labor and employment and consular relation, iii) Civil aviation, tourism and culture, iv) Investment opportunities, v) Increased support of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), vi)Power, energy and mineral Resources, vii) Information and Communication Technology (ICT), viii) Education, science and technology, ix) Marine environment and development, x) Agriculture, xi) Health services and health education, and xii) Humanitarian and charitable areas.
The session of the Joint Committee on cooperation between the two countries was held in the spirit of understanding, friendship and mutual respect.
After fruitful discussions between the two countries, an agreed minutes was signed. The two team leaders virtually signed the agreed minutes on behalf of their respective sides.
Both sides agreed to hold the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. The date of the next session will be fixed later on.




