Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:10 AM
‘Digitization brings revolutionary changes in govt activities’

Prime Minister's adviser on Private sector Industries and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman speaking at the closing ceremony of the 'WCIT 2021 and Silver Jubilee of WCIT' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday night.

Prime Minister's adviser on Private sector Industries and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman said that the "Digital Bangladesh" idea envisioned by Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed brought revolutionary changes in government activities with fostering growth in the ICT-led export industries.
"The economic activities of Bangladesh have not been stalled for a single second as all the government organisations and private companies performed their jobs   virtually even during the complete lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic," he said.
He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 'WCIT 2021 and Silver Jubilee of WCIT' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday night.
ICT Division, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) jointly organised the event supported by World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) in the sideline of the 25th session of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) from November 11 to November 14.
Salman F Rahman said the government Information and Communication Division, under the leadership of Sajeeb Wazed, has achieved remarkable progress in four key areas of information and communication technology.
These are - rapidly building Digital Connectivity and Infrastructure, comprehensive implementation of E-Government concept, facilitating Industry Promotion and the last, but not the least is developing Skilled and Quality Human Resources.
He mentioned that ICT sector in Bangladesh has enormous potential to achieve a competitive position in the global market. The government has recognized ICT as one of the key drivers of development and has established a separate Ministry for ICT in 2011, he added.
He informed that the government's ICT 'friendly' policies are attracting domestic investments in the sector, which could make them ideal strategic partners for international companies intending to venture in Bangladesh's ICT sector.
This would not only harness the potentials of the sector, but it would also create employment opportunities and skilled human resources. "This year, in the Mujib Borsho, we are celebrating 12 years of the declaration and implementation of 'Digital Bangladesh," he said.
The model of 'Digital Bangladesh' has garnered widespread recognition across     the globe for its tremendous contribution to the country's national development, he added.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, among others, spoke on the occasion.    -BSS


