Nine made permanent judges

Nine judges, who served as additional justices at the High Court, have been made permanent.

President Abdul Hamid made the appointments in line with Article 95 of the constitution after consulting with Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

The judges are Justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul-Islam, Justice Shahed Nuruddin, Justice Dr Md Zakir Hossain, Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder, Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain, Justice KM Zahid Sarwar, Justice AKM Zahirul Haque and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.





