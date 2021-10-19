Ensuring health insurance will be a landmark in health sector: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said if effective laws are enacted for people's health protection including health insurance, it will be a groundbreaking work in the country's health sector.

Zahid Maleque made the remark at a meeting on the formulation and implementation of the Health Protection Act at the Secretariat on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "The budget for the health sector in 2000-2001 was Tk 2,689 crore. At present, the budget for the health sector in the fiscal year 2021-2022 is Tk 32,731 crore. In the last 21 years, the budget of the health sector has increased 12 times. However, in the developed countries the budget in the healthcare sector is many times higher.

"Every government hospital in our country is receiving three times more patients than its capacity. But we are spending only 0.9 per cent of the total GDP on medical services while developed countries are spending 5 per cent or more of GDP in the sector.

"The government is doing a lot for the healthcare of the people. If effective laws are enacted for people's health protection including health insurance, it will be a groundbreaking work in healthcare," the health minister said.

At the meeting, the speakers highlighted the importance of enacting health protection laws to ensure healthcare to the people of the country. They emphasized the importance of providing health insurance to people under the Health Protection Act.

The Health Minister urged the officials present at the meeting to work on how to reduce people's expenditure in the health services of the country.

It is important to take initiatives to increase budget in the health sector, he said.

Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary of Health Services Division, Ali Noor and other senior officials were present at the meeting.







