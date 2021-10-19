Video
Home Back Page

FR Tower Fire Incident

Ex-RAJUK chair, 3 others indicted

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against four people including former Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) chairman Humayun Khadem in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower located in the capital's Banani area.
Judge Syed Kamal Hossain of Dhaka Divisional Special Judge's Court framed charges and fixed November 15 for the deposition of the witnesses. A devastating fire engulfed several floors of the FR Tower on March 28, leaving 25 people dead and 73 others injured.
The other accused are -- Syed Md Hossain Imam Faruque alias SMHI Faruque, a lease holder of FR Tower; Liakat Ali Khan Mukul, chairman of Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd; Md Saidur Rahman, former chief engineer of RAJUK.
During investigation, the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC) found that the 23-storey FR Tower had no fire alarm system in place, had narrow exit points and staircases, and fire exits were blocked. The building authorities had legally obtained permission for a 15-storey structure but they made FR Tower a 23-storey high rise building.
Earlier on June 25, ACC filed two cases against 23 people, including the FR Tower owners and two chairmen, for their alleged involvement in illegally extending Banani's FR Tower beyond the permitted number of floors.


