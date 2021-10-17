Video
Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

The Muktijoddha Sangsad, Muktijoddha Sontan Command and Projonmo '71 jointly formed a human chain on the Swadhinata Bhaban premises in Saidpur Town of Nilphamari on Saturday, demanding exclusion of Dilnewaz Khan, son of a listed Razakar, from Awami Juba League. Upazila AL GS Mohsinul Haque Mohsin, Saidpur Municipality GS Mozammel Haque and Municipal Unit President of Secchashebak League Mohsin Mondol Mithu and local freedom   fighters also spoke at the programme.    photo: observer


