Abnormal youth jumps from running bus, dies

BOGURA, Dec 30: A mentally-retarded youth killed self by jumping from a running bus in the district on Wednesday at 12:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 25, son of Yasin Ali of Nawtara Village under Dimla Upazila in Nilphamari District.

His elder brother Shahidul Islam said, he and his brother Shafiqul were going for work by a Cumilla-bound bus Tasin Paribahan from Nilphamari, and when the bus reached Thengamara area of Bogura-Rangpur Highway, Shafiqul jumped from the running bus through window and got wounded on the head seriously. Highway police rescued him and brought him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. But on-duty doctor declared him dead. He was abnormal, Shahidul added.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Shamim Hossain of Police Camp of the hospital confirmed the information. The body has been sent to the morgue, and after legal processing, it will be handed over to his family, the SI added.