AL expels five rebel candidates in Moulvibazar

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 30: Five local leaders of Awami League (AL) Kamalganj Upazila unit in the district have been expelled from the party for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming Union Parishad (UP) polls.

Kamalganj Upazila unit AL president and general secretary made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday night.

The expelled are: the upazila unit AL organizing secretary Junel Ahmed Tarafdar, information and research secretary Juwel Ahmed, member A B M Arifuzzaman Topu, former member Md Abdur Gofur and Alinagar Union unit Juba League member Niyaz Murshed Razu.

The fifth phase UP election is scheduled to be held on January 5 in 2022.









