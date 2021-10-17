

Students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University formed a human chain at Ghonapara Golchattar on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Gopalganj Town on Saturday, demanding punishment for the killers of Assistant Professor of Department of English Mashiur Rahman and ensuring road safety. Mashiur Rahman was killed in a road accident on October 13 while travelling from Pirojpur to Gopalganj along with his family members. photo: observer