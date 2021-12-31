Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Madaripur and Chattogram, on Wednesday.

MADARIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed, and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Touhidul Islam Linkon, a resident of Khoyajpur area in the upazila, was the president of Madaripur Sadar Upazila unit of Chhatra League.

Locals said a motorcycle carrying the trio collided head-on with another motorcycle on the Madaripur-Shariatpur regional highway at Modderchalk at about 8 pm, leaving them critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.

Linkon, later, was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police visited the scene soon after the incident, said Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam Miah.

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were killed as a three-wheeler overturned in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as the three-wheeler driver Sukkor Shabdakar, 30, son of Rakesh Shabdakar of Sreemangal Upazila in Moulvibazar District, and his assistant Mosharraf Hossain Babul, 30, son of Mahfuz Miah of the upazila.

Locals said the cement-laden vehicle overturned on the road after hitting a wall as its driver lost control over the steering at Abutorab Bazar, leaving its driver dead on the spot and his assistant injured.

The injured was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where the on-doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Mirsarai PS Amir Hossain confirmed the matter.







