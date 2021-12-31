Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Madaripur  and Chattogram, on Wednesday.
MADARIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed, and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Touhidul Islam Linkon, a resident of Khoyajpur area in the upazila, was the president of Madaripur Sadar Upazila unit of Chhatra League.
Locals said a motorcycle carrying the trio collided head-on with another motorcycle on the Madaripur-Shariatpur regional highway at Modderchalk at about 8 pm, leaving them critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.
Linkon, later, was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police visited the scene soon after the incident, said Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam Miah.
CHATTOGRAM: Two people were killed as a three-wheeler overturned in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as the three-wheeler driver Sukkor Shabdakar, 30, son of Rakesh Shabdakar of Sreemangal Upazila in Moulvibazar District, and his assistant Mosharraf Hossain Babul, 30, son of Mahfuz Miah of the upazila.
Locals said the cement-laden vehicle overturned on the road after hitting a wall as its driver lost control over the steering at Abutorab Bazar, leaving its driver dead on the spot and his assistant injured.
The injured was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where the on-doctor declared him dead.
Sub-Inspector of Mirsarai PS Amir Hossain confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abnormal youth jumps from running bus, dies
New text books have started reaching Bogura schools for distribution
18 nabbed in Rajshahi
SSC result: 96.32 pass rate in Feni
Lalmonirhat gains highest pass rate under DEB
A four-day long 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata' book fair began in different districts
AL expels five rebel candidates in Moulvibazar
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft