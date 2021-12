A four-day long 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata' book fair began in different districts

A four-day long 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata' book fair began in different districts of the country including Bogura (L) and Noakhali on Thursday. Discussion meetings were also organized on the fair premises on the day. The book fair will remain open for all from 10 am to 8 pm. photos: observer