Erosion by Meghna continues in Laxmipur



Erosion by the Meghna River taking serious turn at Ludhua Bagharhat Bazar in Kamalnagar Upazila. photo: observer

In the last one year, the river devoured four bazaars and five education institutions in these two coastal upazilas of the district.

According to local and official sources, over 1,000 houses were embedded while a vast area of cropland went into the river bed.

In this backdrop, local people wanted for implementing soon the erosion preventive project of WDB (Water Development Board).

A visit to the spot came to know that, since the beginning of the last rainy season, the erosion has been making erosion in its banking areas like Nasirganj, Kadirpanditerhat, Ludhua Falcon, and Patarirhat of Kamalnagar Upazila, and in Paschwim Balurchar, Janata Bazar, Asalpara, Charagli, Bibirhat, and Borkheri villages of Ramgoti Upazila.

Due to the erosion, in these localities at least 10-12 families, on an average, are losing their houses every day. Some house lost families are purchasing small land pieces in other places to raise new houses while some are seeking shelters in relatives' houses. Others are living on government embankment. Also losing their income sources, these families are living in inhuman conditions.

According to locals, Nasirganj Bazar and Ludha Bagharhat in Kamalnagar and Goyendapara Machhghat Bazar and Uchchhakhali Bazar were eroded in the last one year. Nasirganj Darul Aman Kawmi Madrasa, Charfalcon Government Primary School, Ludhua Falcon Fayzunnahar Government Primary School and Charjagabondhur Munsipara Government Primary School under Kamalganj Upazila and Ramgoti Upazila's Charbalua Government Primary School were also embedded. Now four bazaars and 10 educational institutions are under erosion threats.

During the last one year's of devastation, several acres of croplands were devoured.

Charkalkini Union Chairman Master Md Sayef Ullah said, due to unabated erosion his union is becoming squeezed in size.

Patarirhat Union Chairman and Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju said, over 100 houses were eroded in his union.

Inhabitant of Janata Bazar in Ramgoti Upazila and lawyer of Laxmipur Judge Court Advocate Ripon Patwari said, they have been continuing movement to protect Janata Bazar and education institutions for a long time.

He added they had started to cherish a hope after the project of about Tk 310 crores was passed in recent ECNEC meeting. But now we are in great concern with the project taking time to be started, he added.

Charagli Union Chairman Zakir Hossain Liton Chowdhury said, Charagli Government Primary School is under process to be relocated.

Kamalnagar Upazila Education Officer Md Mafizur Rahman said, eroded education institutions have been transferred to other places. Numbers of students have declined, he added.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Laxmipur Faruk Ahmed said, Meghna's erosion preventive project of Tk 3,089.97 crore has got ECNEC approval.

Tender has already been invited to implement the project, he informed, adding, after end of the process, the permanent embankment will be built soon.







