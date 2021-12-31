SSC result: 96.32 pass rate in Feni

FENI, Dec 30: A 96.32 per cent pass rate in the SSC has been achieved in the district under Cumilla Education Board (CEB).

According to CEB data, a total of 20,779 examinees took part in the SSC examination from the district's 183 schools. Of them, GPA-5 has been achieved by 1,203. Only 40 ones have failed.

CEB's Examination Controller D. Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the result.

Head Teacher of Feni Government Pilot High School Md Sahab Uddin said, despite poor preparation by examinees amid Covid situation, the result has been better than last year's.

"We are not frustrated. We appeared in the exam under a new system within a short time and with little preparation," said a successful examinee of the school.

Feni Government Girls High School has topped all schools in the district with 195 GPA-5 holders. A total of 292 examinees took part in the SSC exam from the school.

Shahin Academy School & College has got 72 GPA-5. A total of 424 examinees appeared in the exam from the school.

All 57 examinees of Feni Girls Cadet College have obtained GPA-5.









