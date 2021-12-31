Lalmonirhat gains highest pass rate under DEB

DINAJPUR, Dec 30: Eight districts of Rangpur Division are under Dinajpur Education Board (DEB). Under this board, Lalmonirhat District has topped the list of pass rate in the SSC result.

The second and third positions have been achieved by Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts respectively.

The pass rate of DEB is 94.80 per cent; 95.88 per cent pass rate is in Lalmonirhat, 95.37 per cent in Dinajpur, and 94.97 per cent in Nilphamari District.

Rangpur District gained 94.79 per cent, Panchagarh 94.72 per cent, Gaibandha 94.54 per cent, Kurigram 94.23 per cent, and Thakurgaon District 93.86 per cent.

DEB's Deputy Examination Controller Professor Md Harun ur Rashid Mandal confirmed the result ranking.









