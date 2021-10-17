Video
Home Countryside

C-19: Three more people die, 13 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16: Three more people died of and 13 more infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
Three more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi and one from Pabna.
Meanwhile, a total of 13 more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,732 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said the death toll has reached 1,666 in the division.
Among the total infected, 94,657 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 11 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


