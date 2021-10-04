Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Patenga Container Terminal likely to go into operation in Jan

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: The Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of the Chattogram Port Authority is expected to go into operation in January next year.
Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told the Daily Observer, "We shall begin the operation of the PCT in January next year under the CPA management."
Meanwhile, the appointment of a foreign operator under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been delayed due to dispute about the total handling quantity of containers annually.
The Shipping Ministry had decided to operate PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
Accordingly, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT. Besides, another foreign operator of Denmark, Maersk APL has also expressed their interest to operate the PCT.
CPA sources said, the annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers. The Chattogram Port handled 3 million TEUs of containers in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The rate of increased is 2.9 per cent. In the previous fiscal year of 2018-19, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million.
The rate of increased was 4 per cent. The project was scheduled to be completed by December last year. But the time has been extended to June this year which is fully be completed by December this year.
The vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because the terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River.
The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore within the target. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 metres length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, he said.
The terminal will also have a dolphin jetty of 220 metres long for handling of fuel. The terminal project include; 128 square metres freight station, 1750 metres long custom bonded area, 2500 metres long railway track, with CPA office, Flyover, security post, guest house, fuel station,  labour shed etc.
To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerisation, the CPA started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRTA to issue driving licence soon
No more game over election to be allowed: Fakhrul
No chance for fresh debate over caretaker govt: Quader
Patenga Container Terminal likely to go into operation in Jan
Three placed on 3-day remand
Sept remittance $1.72b, drops by $15m from Aug
AL show cause Gazipur city Mayor Jahangir
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of  Infantry


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft