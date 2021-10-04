Three placed on 3-day remand

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 3: Three suspected accused persons, who were arrested in connection with the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah, were placed on a three-day police remand in a case filed over the killing incident following a prayer of seven days remand.

A Cox's Bazar court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order after a hearing at 12:00pm on Sunday in a case filed by the Ukhiya Police Station, Cox's Bazar Court Inspector Chandan Kumar Chakraborty confirmed The Daily Observer.

Those who were remanded are Mohammad Salim Ullah Alias Lamba Selim, Ziaur Rahman and Abdus Salam. The investigators will start quizzing the three suspected accused from Monday.

Meanwhile, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Sunday arrested Mohammad Elias (35), a Rohingya youth from Rohingya Camp No. 5 in Kutupalong in connection with the killing.

After arresting, Mohammad Elias was handed over to Ukhia Police Station, according to APBn Commander Mohammad Naimul Haque.

Earlier, Lamba Selim was arrested on Friday from Camp-6 while Ziaur Rahman and Abdus Salam were arrested on Saturday from east zone of Lambashia Camp-1.

























