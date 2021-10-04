No chance for fresh debate over caretaker govt: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said there is no chance to start a fresh debate over caretaker government as it has already been settled by the court.

"The caretaker government system was sent to the museum through a court order in 2011. There's no chance for any debate over it as it's a settled issue," said Quader.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after the handover of lease documents of plots allotted at rehabilitation sites among the victims of Padma Multipurpose Bridge construction project.

He urged all to take preparations for the national election saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants a peaceful election in the country. "Take preparations for the election without creating any chaos."

"Democracy in our country has flourished to some extent, though it's a slow process. A neutral election commission will be constituted through a search committee for holding fair elections," said the minister.







