Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Shahinuddin Murder

Awal mastermind, charge sheet soon: DB

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

A closed-circuit television footage showed that two young men hacking a person with sharp weapons. At one stage, the person fell on the ground. Then one of the attackers left the place, while the other started hacking indiscriminately on his shoulder and neck to ensure his death.
Md Shahinuddin, a local resident, was hacked in such a brutal way on Road 31 at Block-D, Pallabi in the capital on May 16 last. The video of the attack was also went viral. The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have completed their investigation into Shahinuddin murder case filed by the victim's mother.
Sources at the DB said involvement of 21 persons including former MP of Luxmipur-1 constituency and former secretary general of Tariqat Federation MA Awal in the barbaric murder of Shahinuddin was found. Charge sheet would be submitted soon making them accused.
Awal was the mastermind behind committing the murder through some hired killers to grab Shahinuddin's land.
Contacted, investigation officer (IO) of the case DB's Mirpur Division's deputy commissioner Manash Kumar Poddar said the investigation into the case has already been completed. Now, work is going on to add some data in the report. Charge sheet would be submitted soon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Awal mastermind, charge sheet soon: DB
Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
BNP ‘waiting for right time’ to wage movement
Three-vehicle crash leaves three dead in Tangail
A group of employees and customers of e-commerce platform Evaly
A cheated e-commerce customer poses with various placards
PM went to US leaving starving people in country: Rizvi
Bashundhara Group Director seeks anticipatory bail


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft