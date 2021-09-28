Awal mastermind, charge sheet soon: DB

A closed-circuit television footage showed that two young men hacking a person with sharp weapons. At one stage, the person fell on the ground. Then one of the attackers left the place, while the other started hacking indiscriminately on his shoulder and neck to ensure his death.

Md Shahinuddin, a local resident, was hacked in such a brutal way on Road 31 at Block-D, Pallabi in the capital on May 16 last. The video of the attack was also went viral. The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have completed their investigation into Shahinuddin murder case filed by the victim's mother.

Sources at the DB said involvement of 21 persons including former MP of Luxmipur-1 constituency and former secretary general of Tariqat Federation MA Awal in the barbaric murder of Shahinuddin was found. Charge sheet would be submitted soon making them accused.

Awal was the mastermind behind committing the murder through some hired killers to grab Shahinuddin's land.

Contacted, investigation officer (IO) of the case DB's Mirpur Division's deputy commissioner Manash Kumar Poddar said the investigation into the case has already been completed. Now, work is going on to add some data in the report. Charge sheet would be submitted soon.