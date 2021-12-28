Aspiya rewrites 'police story' for landless families

BARISHAL, Dec 27: Aspiya Islam Kajal cried a lot when she was dropped from the list of trainee recruit constables (TRCs) for having no permanent address.

Nurturing a childhood dream of being a policewoman, Aspiya did not give up.

A 'landless' college student from Hijla in Barishal, Aspiya has finally made it and got the appointment letter as a TRC. "I finally got the appointment letter," a beaming Aspiya told UNB on Sunday.

Hijla police sub-inspector Md Mizan handed over the appointment letter signed by the district superintendent of police.

The appointment letter asks the final candidates, including Aspiya, to be present at the district police lines by 10 am on Tuesday with necessary papers. Once the formalities at the Sardah Police Academy in Rajshahi are completed, the female TRCs will be sent to Rangpur for a six-month training, police sources said.

Aspiya has thanked the Prime Minister and the media for helping her get the job.

Though Aspiya successfully went through all the tests needed for a trainee constable, she could not join as her family is landless and has no permanent address. A permanent address of the candidate is needed to get a job in the police department as per the regulation.

Later, on December 8, Aspiya went to Range DIG SM Akhtaruzzaman in Barishal District Police Lines. The DIG had expressed sympathy to Aspiya but could not promise to give her a job.

The DIG later came up with a status on his Facebook profile December 9 when the Aspiya issue went viral on social media.

In that post, Akhtaruzzaman mentioned a report regarding Aspiya's problem of not getting a job in the police for lack of land. He said the issue has gone viral on social media and the tide was on Aspiya's side.

The matter came to the notice of the Prime Minister. Later, the Prime Minister's Office directed the authorities concerned to give Aspiya a house with land and a job as per her qualifications, said Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider.

According to her national identity card (NID), Aspiya Islam Kajal, is a resident of Matabbar Bari of Khunna Gobindopur village in Boro Jalia union of Hijla upazila of Barishal district.

According to locals, Aspiya's father came from Charfason of Bhola district 25-30 years ago and started living in Hijla upazila, and started a business.

Khulna's Meem shares the same story

According to media reports, Meem Akhter, daughter of Rabiul Islam, is a tenant of Babar Ali's house in Sonadanga area of Khulna.

Khulna's Additional Superintendent of Police Tanvir Ahmed was reported to have informed Meem that she would not get the job for not having any permanent address. -UNB

