Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Aspiya rewrites 'police story' for landless families

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BARISHAL, Dec 27: Aspiya Islam Kajal cried a lot when she was dropped from the list of trainee recruit constables (TRCs) for having no permanent address.
Nurturing a childhood dream of being a policewoman, Aspiya did not give up.
A 'landless' college student from Hijla in Barishal, Aspiya has finally made it and got the appointment letter as a TRC. "I finally got the appointment letter," a beaming Aspiya told UNB on Sunday.
Hijla police sub-inspector Md Mizan handed over the appointment letter signed by the district superintendent of police.
The appointment letter asks the final candidates, including Aspiya, to be present at the district police lines by 10 am on Tuesday with necessary papers. Once the formalities at the Sardah Police Academy in Rajshahi are completed, the female TRCs will be sent to Rangpur for a six-month training, police sources said.
Aspiya has thanked the Prime Minister and the media for helping her get the job.
Though Aspiya successfully went through all the tests needed for a trainee constable, she could not join as her family is landless and has no permanent address. A permanent address of the candidate is needed to get a job in the police department as per the regulation.
Later, on December 8, Aspiya went to Range DIG SM Akhtaruzzaman in Barishal District Police Lines. The DIG had expressed sympathy to Aspiya but could not promise to give her a job.
The DIG later came up with a status on his Facebook profile December 9 when the Aspiya issue went viral on social media.
In that post, Akhtaruzzaman mentioned a report regarding Aspiya's problem of not getting a job in the police for lack of land. He said the issue has gone viral on social media and the tide was on Aspiya's side.
The matter came to the notice of the Prime Minister. Later, the Prime Minister's Office directed the authorities concerned to give Aspiya a house with land and a job as per her qualifications, said Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider.
According to her national identity card (NID), Aspiya Islam Kajal, is a resident of Matabbar Bari of Khunna Gobindopur village in Boro Jalia union of Hijla upazila of Barishal district.
According to locals, Aspiya's father came from Charfason of Bhola district 25-30 years ago and started living in Hijla upazila, and started a business.
Khulna's Meem shares the same story
According to media reports, Meem Akhter, daughter of Rabiul Islam, is a tenant of Babar Ali's house in Sonadanga area of Khulna.
Khulna's Additional Superintendent of Police Tanvir Ahmed was reported to have informed Meem that she would not get the job for not having any permanent address.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UP polls violence: 1 succumbs to injuries in Sirajganj, 1 arrested
Aspiya rewrites 'police story' for landless families
390 independent chairman candidates elected
Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now
Formulating rights to food law to attain SDG stressed
 A truck engine caught fire after a head-on collision between two trucks
18 hospitalized with dengue
Bangladesh Kalyan Party brings out a procession from the Topkhana Road


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft